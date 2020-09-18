One man dead, one arrested after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police said one man has been arrested after another man was shot and killed Friday evening on the west side.

It happened on Penrod and Belton, near Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police said the men, both believed to be in their 50s, lived in the house together and got into an argument.

At some point, police said the suspect got a long gun and shot the other man in the leg. The victim died from the gunshot.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victim.

"My next-door neighbor came and woke me up and told me. Me and her walked down there and saw a white dead man. He was like sitting up dead on the porch," one neighbor said.

Neighbors, many of whom didn't want to be identified, were stunned when they found out what happened and said this is normally a very quiet street.

"It's scary. Cause we have to live over here every day. I walk up and down these streets all day long, that's very scary, and plus the kids be out here playing all the time. They could've been outside when that took place," another neighbor said.

Fortunately, no one else was hurt and police say the suspect was taken into custody.

Detroit POlice said they're still in the early stage of the investigation and they're still getting to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section or CrimeStoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.