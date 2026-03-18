Detroit teens charged in shooting outside of high school basketball game

The Brief Two people are facing charges after a shooting outside a high school in Detroit. A fight broke out at a basketball game at Detroit Edison, which led to shots being fired, striking the victim and causing panic. Due to their ages, their identities have not been made public.



A suspect has been caught after a shooting outside a Detroit high school in late February that left another teenager wounded. Detroit police arrested a 16-year-old, and both he and the victim are facing charges.

Big picture view:

The Detroit Police Department says they are both facing charges because the suspect and the victim had guns during the shooting outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy back on February 27. Investigators’ search warrants also turned up more weapons, three assault rifles and a handgun.

Timeline:

A fight broke out at a basketball game at Detroit Edison, which led to shots being fired, striking the victim and causing panic. Both the suspect and the victim are charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone. The suspect was also charged with careless use of a firearm.

Due to their ages, their identities have not been made public. During the investigation, police asked for the public’s help in tracking the suspect using photos, and they say it worked.

"Because of the information and pictures of the suspect being on the news, Southfield police, through their community, were able to positively identify the suspect," said Detroit Police Lt. Joseph Machon. "We were able to recover multiple weapons, and we filed the prosecutor charges we had."

What they're saying:

They are not being charged as adults. Detroit police also emphasized the importance of securing firearms from children and say once it gets warmer, the city curfew will be enforced.