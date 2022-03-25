One of a kind1937 Art Deco home in Huntington Woods to go up for sale

In 1980 Sandra Chumack, big ad and marketing executive in New York, decided to move home to Michigan.

Something drew her back to a Huntington Woods house on Elgin, which just so happened to be for sale.

"I used to ride my bike by the house all the time don’t want to get teary-eyed, but it is true," Sandra said. "All I did was walk into this living room, walked back, and said, 'Take that sign down. I’m buying this house.' And that was it."

Sandra knew the art deco house was unique but didn't realize its significance until she moved in.

Built in 1937 by H. H. Weimeister, the Bauhaus-style house (originating in Europe) is known for its flat roofs, concrete cubes and geometric forms - drew admirers and architecture students hoping for a peek inside the historic home.

A photo of the architectural gem has been published in Art Deco Detroit and it turns out - the first person who lived there was a certain celebrity cowboy and his horse.

"At that time The Lone Ranger had a horse with him and the horse was in the garage, and there was this big opening that’s where he would eat his hay and get fed and water," Sandra said.

It was right in the middle of this Huntington Woods neighborhood – but it was a little more rural back then.

"I don’t anticipate that I will have to sell it that hard," said Abby Kushner. "I think people will come to it."

FOX 2: "And you have The Lone Ranger angle."

"I mean, who doesn’t want to live where The Lone Ranger lived," she quipped.

Kushner is Sandra's realtor.

"What you don’t see in small communities like this, is unique properties that were built by some of the most prominent art deco Bauhaus designers and this is one of them," she added.

After more than four decades and every phase of life, Sandra, 85, is ready to say goodbye to her dream home.

It's not very big - one level and about 1,200 square feet, but the health, history, and integrity of the house remain strong.

"That’s a mixed emotion I have," Sandra said. "(On one hand) it is going to be hard to leave, but another part of it is, I will be very happy to pass on this house to someone who will appreciate the architecture, beauty and the history of the setting."

The house goes on the market April 1st.