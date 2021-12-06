Latest Oxford victim update: 17-year-old female is last victim still in hospital

One victim from the Oxford shooting on Nov. 30 remains hospitalized, while the other six people that survived the rampage have been released from the hospital.

The 17-year-old female that was struck is in stable condition and remains at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital.

Over the weekend, the 14-year-old female student that suffered wounds to the neck and chest was released from Hurley Medical Center in Flint on Sunday.

A total of 11 people were allegedly shot by Ethan Crumbley during his shooting spree through Oxford High School last week - 10 students and one teacher. Four students died from their injuries. Funerals for Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, have been ongoing since last week.

Related: How the heroes at McLaren Oakland rushed to help Oxford HS shooting victims

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, one girl and two boys were released from the hospital with minor injuries while a 47-year-old teacher that was wounded in the shoulder was released the day of the shooting.