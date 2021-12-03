Funeral dates for Oxford High School shooting victims

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, four young lives were ended way too early and hundreds and even thousands of others were shattered. Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling were murdered inside the halls of Oxford High School.

As Oxford Township, the high shool, and all of Southeast Michigan grieve, funeral arrangements have been made for the victims.

Tate Myre

Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre, 17. died while being loaded into a deputy's vehicle after the shooting

Tate Myre, 17, was shot and killed inside the school and died in an Oakland County Sheriff's vehicle as they were loading him into the car to rush him to the hospital.

Myre was a football standout at Oxford High School and had just visited the University of Toledo.

Visitation for Myre will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 7. His funeral set for noon on Tuesday.

According to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, the services will take place at Kensington Church in Lake Orion.

Madisyn Baldwin

Oxford High School shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was identified last the victim shot and killed on Tuesday.

According to a GuFundMe page that FOX 2 has verified, funeral arrangements have been made but are not public at this time.

"This unbelievable tragedy could never be planned for or expected by any of us. My daughter and son-in-law would never ask for anything during this time, however I want them to be able to be with each other, their other children and family during this time without worrying about work, bills and arrangements," Baldwin's grandmother wrote.

Hana St. Juliana

Oxford High School shooting victim Hana St. Juliana, 14, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, was the third fatal victim identified by police on Tuesday night.

Visitation for the St. Juliana is set for Wednesday, Dec. 8, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Lakepoint Community Church in Oxford.

She'll be laid to rest at a funeral service at 6 p.m. that same day.

Justin Shilling

Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesdy, Dec. 1, one day after being shot by a gunman inside the school.

The fourth victim, Justin Shilling, 17, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

We have not yet learned of the funeral service for this young man but when we do, we'll update this page.