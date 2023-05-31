One person shot amid barrage of bullets outside Detroit funeral home visitation

Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting outside a funeral home on the city's northwest side Wednesday.

A man was shot outside the Andrews Funeral Home on the corner of Glendale and Rosa Parks Blvd at about 5:30 p.m. while a visitation was being held inside, Detroit police said.

There were more than 30 shots fired, according to investigators who said there may have been two shooters involved. There are no arrests at this time.

The visitation was being held for a 28-year-old who was shot while driving near Schafer and W. Chicago on May 22. The victim was in a Chevy Camaro with another person when an unknown suspect in a Range Rover shot the man. After the shooting, the car crashed into a utility pole. The passenger survived.

