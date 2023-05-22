Driver dies after being shot on Detroit's west side, crashing into utility pole

article

Detroit Police are searching for a driver wanted for the murder of driver who was killed early Monday morning.

According to Detroit Police, just after 3 a.m. on Monday, a 28-year-old man was shot while driving near Schafer and W. Chicago.

Police said the victim was in a Chevy Camaro with another person when an unknown suspect in a Range Rover shot the man. After the shooting, the car crashed into a utility pole.

The man died at the scene. The passenger was not hurt.

Police did not release any other information but a bullet hole was spotted in the glass of the Comerica Bank on the corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.