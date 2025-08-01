One of the summer's nicest weekends coming up, despite air quality alert

An air quality advisory remains amid a cool start to the weekend.

High pressure guides us through what will be one of the nicest weekends of the summer.

The best part? It will stay dry. There will be no rain through Sunday, at least. The next chance for storms looks to be next Wednesday.

The one thing we do have going against us today is the air quality.

An air quality alert is in effect today and tomorrow from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will be climbing soon, and that summer feel is back next week.