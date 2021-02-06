New online sports betting raises concerns of developing addictions, experts say

Online sports betting has launched just weeks before the big Super Bowl game on Sunday, and some experts say they are worried about people developing gambling addictions.

Addiction and drug counselor George Goike says, "There are three things that go along with almost any addiction that’s availability, accessibility, and opportunity, and so with this new sports betting being available by phone, all three of those elements are in high gear."

Goike says that it is easy for someone to develop a gambling addiction and that this type of addiction can go unnoticed for a long time.

He says there are several signs you can look for that may indicate you are heading down the addiction path, including constantly checking your betting odds.

"The element of a loss of control, lying, if you find yourself lying to your significant other about what you’re doing, " says Goike.

Goike says if you know someone who is very into sports, has a desire for a thrill, or down on luck, these are also signs to look out for.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to the Michigan Gambling Hotline at 1-800-270-7117 or visit http://www.michapg.com/. You can also call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.