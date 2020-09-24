Online Michigan Early Vote Rally urges Democrats to cast ballots now for Biden

Michigan voters can now cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. It is an unprecedented move during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid long lines at the polls on Nov. 3. States across the country including here, are allowing people to vote early.

"So while Election Day isn't but 40 days away, the election starts today," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Thursday night a virtual Democratic Get Out the Vote rally was held online urging you to vote now, along with your friends and family.

"If they haven't requested a ballot, just send them on down to the clerk's office, because they will be able to register, update their registration, get a ballot and vote right then and there. We have never had this opportunity before," said Mike Firestone, Biden for President, voter protection director.

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett was part of the rally urging people to vote early and to vote for Joe Biden.

"My husband is from Detroit (Courtney B. Vance), I know Detroit has been through some hard times," she said. "But the city has such a proud history that has contributed so much to our culture and to our country.

"Voting in Michigan has never been easier or more convenient. We just have to go out and do it. Michigan, the ball is in your court. We get to decide who our next president will be and how we will make our country better."

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also spoke about the importance of this election.

"This election is about everything being on the line," said Stabenow (D). "Every single thing that we care about. Our healthcare, reproductive rights, (our) environmental protection laws."

"There's no question Michigan is center of the political universe this year," said Peters (D). "We are an absolute must-win battleground state."

In her words, Whitmer says Joe Biden has Michigan's back.

"In Joe Biden and Kamala Harris we have candidates with tremendous integrity," Whitmer said. "With experience, with empathy. People that can heal this country and get us back on track."