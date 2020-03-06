Onsite sports betting expected at 3 Mich. casinos next week

article

Sports betting will soon be making its way into Michigan.

The three Detroit casinos expect to be authorized by the Michigan Gaming Control Board to begin onsite sports betting on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m., just a few months after a public act legalizing the gaming was signed into law.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Board is anticipated to give final approval after presentations by the three commercial casinos at a morning meeting.

The three casinos are Motor City, MGM Grand and Greektown.

As far as other casinos in Michigan, the MGCB will not regulate onsite sports wagering at the tribal casinos. The tribal casinos will announce their launch of onsite sports betting individually.

Online gambling still isn't expect in Michigan until early 2021.

