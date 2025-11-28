OnSolve CodeRed service decommissioned due to cyberattack

The Brief An emergency alert system used by public safety departments in Michigan and around the country has been disrupted by a cyber-attack. The service was decommissioned and the provider is moving customers to a newer new CodeRed platform. Data associated with CodeRed accounts may have been obtained by those behind the attack.



An emergency alert system utilized by public safety departments in Metro Detroit and around the country is currently disrupted due to a cyber attack.

OnSolve CodeRed is utilized by local and state agencies to keep residents and businesses updated about emergencies nearby.

What we know:

The city of Troy posted on its social media that the service had been targeted by an "organized cybercriminal group."

According to the city, the cyber breach was contained within the public service and did not involve any private data owned by the city. The breach happened in November.

Grosse Ile, another local community that utilizes the service shared the announcement from CodeRed to its residents this week. The alert notes that CodeRED had "decommissioned" its platform. Additionally an audit of their infrastructure has also been undertaken.

In addition to taking down the current CodeRed platform, the company's provider is in the process of moving its customers to a new platform.

The city of Livonia said the new CodeRed by Crisis24 platform is now available.

Dig deeper:

In the alert posted by cities that use the service, it included a note from the company:

"We sincerely regret that this event has occurred, and we remain committed to supporting you, our customers, and to restoring your previous alerting and

public notification capabilities. We ask for your patience while our team diligently works to ensure prompt activation and data upload to your CodeRED by Crisis24 account."

The other side:

FOX 2 has reached out to OnSolve's parent company GardaWorld for comment.

What you can do:

As of Nov. 25, the data had not been published online. However, the city of Troy warned any obtained data may have been leaked online. The impacted dataset may include contact information of OnSolve CodeRED users

Users' name

Address

Email Address

Phone Numbers

Associated passwords

Any stolen data could be a problem if the same information was used for other personal or business accounts. Any CodeRed users should monitor their personal accounts to ensure their info has not been compromised.