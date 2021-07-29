Operating Engineers 324 wants new HVAC techs this summer

Starting July 26th, Michigan residents looking for excellent-paying careers with benefits, health care and a pension can sign up to become apprentices for jobs as stationary engineers or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians.

Applicants must choose apprenticeships as either a stationary engineer or a HVAC technician. Stationary engineers and HVAC technicians are apprentices for four years and 8,000 hours.

The apprenticeship period includes related school instruction and supervised work experience at job sites.

To qualify for an apprenticeship, applicants must be at least 17 years old, and be a high school graduate or possess a GED Certificate at the time of application.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal residents in Michigan.

Applicants must have a valid Michigan driver’s license and reliable transportation as apprentices often travel to job assignments throughout Michigan.

Applications for apprenticeships with Operating Engineers 324 are open today through Friday, July 30, and are available at www.oe324.org/stationary.

Apprenticeships are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.