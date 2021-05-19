Operation Ghost Rider targets distracted drivers in latest crackdown

It seems like it should be common sense for drivers - put down the phone, save your snack for later, and focus on the road. But distracted driving still causes millions of crashes every year which is why police are cracking down

"See, both hands are on the wheel," said Jim Santilli, transportation improvement association."That's what we like to see."

The cops call the initiative "Operation Ghost Rider." The goal is to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries and on Wednesday Charlie Langton rode along with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 2: "Smoking a cigar?

"He had both hands on the wheel," Santilli said.

"We have a few unmarked vehicles and what they do is drive around they contain a spotter, and when the law enforcement spotter observes a distracted driver, they radio to a fully marked unit and they initiate a traffic stop," said Santilli.

Operation Ghost Rider involves a number of police agencies both Wednesday and Thursday, and who knows, likely in the future.

"We have a no seatbelt on westbound," said Deputy Eric Eymarz, Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 2: "What is the law when you don't wear a seatbelt on the road?"

"You must have a seatbelt on when you're operating a motor vehicle on the road."

The driver admitted to the deputy he was not wearing a seatbelt and got a ticket. And depending on the jurisdiction that could be anywheres from a $100 to $200 fine.

Statistics for 2020 show that there were about 14,000 motor vehicle crashes - 55 were injured- and 51 people died from distracted driving. And there was actually more in 2019.

Officers take distracted driving seriously, and sometimes the public does too.

"There are people out there that come up to us every day and thank us for what we're doing, we appreciate you," said Sgt. Robert Negi, Oakland County Sheriff. "They stop and say, shake her hands and say we're glad you're out here doing what you're doing and letting us know that what you're doing is important."