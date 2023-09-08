Opioid lawsuit settlements: Oakland County seeking input on how to use funds
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Oakland County is hosting several public sessions to gather input on what can be done to help prevent opioid misuse and support people in recovery.
Through opioid lawsuit settlements reached with pharmacies and pharmaceutical drug companies, many cities and counties around the country are getting funds to help them combat the opioid epidemic. Oakland County is estimated to get about $35 million over the next two decades.
These sessions will be used to help the country determine how to use opioid settlement funds by seeing what resources people think are most needed.
Anyone 18 and older can participate. Registering is urged, though walk-ins are welcomed.
Opioid listening sessions:
- Waterford Town Hall, 5200 Civic Center Drive, Waterford - September 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.Register here.
- Affirmations, 290 West Nine Mile Road, Ferndale - September 13, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.Register here.
- Pontiac Public Library, 60 East Pike Street, Pontiac - September 13, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.Register here.
- Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield - September 18, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.Register here.
- Costick Center, 28600 Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills - September 19, 10 - 11 a.m.Register here.
- White Lake Public Library, 11005 Elizabeth Lake Road, White Lake - September 21, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.Register here.
- Oakland University - Oakland Center, 312 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester - September 26, 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.No registration is necessary.