Opioid lawsuit settlements: Oakland County seeking input on how to use funds

Oakland County is hosting several public sessions to gather input on what can be done to help prevent opioid misuse and support people in recovery.

Through opioid lawsuit settlements reached with pharmacies and pharmaceutical drug companies, many cities and counties around the country are getting funds to help them combat the opioid epidemic. Oakland County is estimated to get about $35 million over the next two decades.

These sessions will be used to help the country determine how to use opioid settlement funds by seeing what resources people think are most needed.

Anyone 18 and older can participate. Registering is urged, though walk-ins are welcomed.

Opioid listening sessions:

