Oprah recovering from stomach virus, dehydration after cancelling TV appearance

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is recovering from a stomach virus and dehydration after canceling a television appearance.

According to the Oprah Daily Instagram account, Winfrey, 70, was scheduled to appear on CBS Tuesday morning to promote her next book club selection.

However, she had to cancel after contracting a stomach virus over the weekend.

"We are happy to share that after receiving an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," the post read. "Oprah is feeling much better. We wish her a speedy recovery."

For her book club, Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen "Familiaris," a prequel to Wroblewski's Oprah-endorsed debut novel from 2008, the Shakespearean saga "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle." The new novel, published this week, looks back to the origins of the Wisconsin-based Sawtelle family and its roots in the state's north woods.

"I’m delighted for us to dive into an epic novel from the tremendously talented bestselling author David Wroblewski with his latest creation ‘Familiaris,’" Winfrey said in a statement. "David takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life’s true purpose."

In 2019, Oprah also contracted pneumonia.

The queen of all media had revealed in a previous clip from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was "very sick" with pneumonia, and stressed to fans they should take it very seriously.

"Don’t play with it, get your flu shots. Get your pneumonia shots. It’s nothing to play with. It takes people out. But I’m telling you, it changed the way I look at wellness," she told DeGeneres.

