Orchard Mall adjusts to customers' needs during coronavirus crisis

During this crisis, the West Bloomfield Orchard Mall may be closed, but many stores and businesses are finding ways to serve their customers.

From working out to shopping to feeding your pets, Manager Kally Woodlee says they have everything covered. Like many businesses, it had to close down to keep everybody safe during this coronavirus crisis.

Stores inside the mall are adapting to the new normal whether it is offering curbside pickup or online workout classes like at the Yoga Shelter.

To learn more, watch the video above.