Our big chill continues, but a thaw is on the way

By and David Komer online producer
It's the same old song as the chill continues

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hey gang, the cold continues for us, but there is a thaw for us next week.

Wednesday overnight:  Increasing clouds, brisk and cold, a low of 4.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy… breezy and COLD. A high 27.

Thursday night: A few snow showers but no accumulation and a low of 11.

Friday:  Sun and clouds, but COLD with a high of 19.

Saturday:  Look for lots of sun and a high near 20.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and a high of 27.

Monday:  Sun and clouds with a high near 30.

Tuesday:  Increasing clouds and  - NOT AS COLD - high of 38.


ENJOY

-Luterman
 