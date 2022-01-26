Our big chill continues, but a thaw is on the way
FOX 2 - Hey gang, the cold continues for us, but there is a thaw for us next week.
Wednesday overnight: Increasing clouds, brisk and cold, a low of 4.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy… breezy and COLD. A high 27.
Thursday night: A few snow showers but no accumulation and a low of 11.
Friday: Sun and clouds, but COLD with a high of 19.
Saturday: Look for lots of sun and a high near 20.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and a high of 27.
Monday: Sun and clouds with a high near 30.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and - NOT AS COLD - high of 38.
ENJOY
-Luterman