Outdoorama begins today at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Outdoorama begins today at the Suburban Collection Showplace today in Novi. The event will continue through this weekend.

There are thrill shows, experts, and critters on site for all to enjoy. The Timberworks Lumberjack show features comedic lumberjacks who demonstrate axe throwing, log rolling, pole climbing, and log sawing competitions.

There is an archery range for kids, dog training, a fly casting demonstration, a trout pond, and a video fishing simulator.

The expo also features antique and classic fishing tackle, boats, and motors.

Outdoorama will take place on Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.