Over $100,000 in Harley Davidson bikes stolen as thieves crash through Taylor store

It took only two minutes for five thieves to break into a Taylor Harley Davidson dealer and make off with their intended target.

As they crashed through a service door, security cameras were rolling at Motown Harley Davidson in Taylor off Telegraph just after midnight Thursday.

"They’ve been here, they knew where they were on the floor and knew where they were going," said Jon Gale, the general manager. "In less than two minutes they were in and out."

The thieves got their hands on top of the line bikes.

"Two of them were Harleys off their new platform, they are all 2024s," Gale said. "Two were off road glide CVO Road Glide ST limited production models. The cream of the crop for Harley's bikes."

As the thieves were rolling out, one bike tipped over and a security mechanism kicked in.

"The bike stalled, they weren’t able to get it going," Gale said. "So fortunate enough, we still have that one. However the CVOST that was in white, they got away with and one of our Street Glides in whisky fire color, they got away with."

As that one motorcycle stalled one criminal took another stolen bike through a door, adding to the trail of damage.

Staff at the dealership are reviewing the amount of this theft from the stolen bikes… to property damage.

"We’re looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000 in property let alone what we don’t know as of yet, damage-wise," Gale said. "They’re stealing these bikes for parts that ultimately go to other parts of the world that’s the biggest thing."



