Over $300,000 of drugs confiscated during search warrant on Grayton Street in Detroit
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs were confiscated on Tuesday by Detroit police.
The Detroit Police Department said on Facebook that their Narcotics Enforcement officers executed a search warrant in the 9100 block of Grayton Street. When they arrived, they arrested five people, and they said the Detroit Multi-Jurisdictional HIDTA Task Force confiscated:
- 168.2 grams of Fentanyl
- 1347.5 grams of Marijuana
- 103.9 grams of miscellaneous pills
- $2,352 in cash
- A pill press
- Other items and drug paraphernalia
Police say this was the second time they have made a bust at this location.
The confiscated items have a total street value of $318,000
Featured