Over $300,000 of drugs confiscated during search warrant on Grayton Street in Detroit

Hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs were confiscated on Tuesday by Detroit police.

The Detroit Police Department said on Facebook that their Narcotics Enforcement officers executed a search warrant in the 9100 block of Grayton Street. When they arrived, they arrested five people, and they said the Detroit Multi-Jurisdictional HIDTA Task Force confiscated:

168.2 grams of Fentanyl

1347.5 grams of Marijuana

103.9 grams of miscellaneous pills

$2,352 in cash

A pill press

Other items and drug paraphernalia

Police say this was the second time they have made a bust at this location.

The confiscated items have a total street value of $318,000