Expand / Collapse search

Over $300,000 of drugs confiscated during search warrant on Grayton Street in Detroit

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  November 27, 2024 11:38pm EST
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Credit: Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs were confiscated on Tuesday by Detroit police. 

The Detroit Police Department said on Facebook that their Narcotics Enforcement officers executed a search warrant in the 9100 block of Grayton Street. When they arrived, they arrested five people, and they said the Detroit Multi-Jurisdictional HIDTA Task Force confiscated:

  • 168.2 grams of Fentanyl
  • 1347.5 grams of Marijuana
  • 103.9 grams of miscellaneous pills
  • $2,352 in cash
  • A pill press
  • Other items and drug paraphernalia

Police say this was the second time they have made a bust at this location. 

The confiscated items have a total street value of $318,000

Featured

Detroit man sentenced to 60 years in prison for involvement in drug trafficking operation
article

Detroit man sentenced to 60 years in prison for involvement in drug trafficking operation

51-year-old Ricardo Delgado, II from Detroit has been sentenced to decades in prison for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Saginaw-Bay region, according to the DOJ.