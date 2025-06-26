Over 50 cats found in Farmington Hills motel room, living with woman

The Brief Farmington Hills motel guest discovers 53 cats in a single room, prompting police and animal control intervention. The cats were well cared for, with food, water, and litter boxes; owner knew each cat by name. Nearly all cats will be available for adoption at Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.



An unusual animal hoarding story in Farmington Hills involves dozens of cats staying with their owner in a single motel room.

Timeline:

It was Friday, June 20, at the Motel Six on Grand River in Farmington Hills, and as motel guest Parker Davis got closer to room 132, he saw over a dozen cats sitting outside the door and walking around.

Then he saw more cats inside the room.

"I had just gotten off work, and I was going around the normal way," said Davis. "Had my windows down; it was a nice day. Smelled cat pee really strong. I thought that was strange."

He called the police so they could come check it out. The woman who was in the room was not happy about it.

"She kept trying to smack my phone out of my hand, and I just kept trying to back up to that far fence over there," he said.

Police arrived, followed by animal control, and together they took possession of 53 cats. Authorities say they were all in relatively good shape and well-cared for.

"They had food and water, and there were litter boxes, and the lady who was staying in the room knew all 53 cats by name," said Oakland County Animal Control Supervisor Pat Fanning.

Mousie, Matilda, and Kevin, just to name a few.

What's next:

Nearly all those cats will soon be available for adoption at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.