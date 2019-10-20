Over 6,000 pounds of Great Value sausage patties recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

article

Thousands of pounds of Great Value sausage patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, George's Prepared Foods is recalling about 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products. They said that these may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products reportedly bear the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone who has purchased contaminated products should not consume them, authorities say. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchases.

There have been no reported adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts between four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment but some have diarrhea so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

For more information, visit the Food and Safety Inspection Service website.

