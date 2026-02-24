19-year-old Detroit man charged after allegedly running red light, causing crash that killed child

article

The Brief A man accused of causing a crash that killed 9-year-old Fatoumatu Diallo in Detroit is facing charges. Gregory Austin allegedly ran a red light while speeing and driving recklessly. The crash also injured a woman.



A 19-year-old man accused of running a red light and causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old child Friday in Detroit is now facing charges.

Gregory Bester Louis Austin is charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment, driving while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing death, and driving while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing serious impairment.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Austin was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly when he ran a red light at the Southfield Service Drive and Tireman just before 9:25 p.m. He crashed into the passenger side of a vehicle that was traveling on Tireman.

Two victims who were in the vehicle he hit, 9-year-old Fatoumatu Diallo and a 52-year-old Detroit woman, were both taken to hospitals. Diallo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What's next:

Austin is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.