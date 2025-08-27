Overdose deaths in Sterling Heights down by 63% according to police

The Brief Sterling Heights Police Department reports that overdoses have dropped since 2021. They started a quick response team, which means that when they respond to situations involving overdoses or drugs. At the police station, you can walk right in and grab a box of Narcan.



The Sterling Heights Police Department reported that overdose deaths have decreased by 45% from their peak in 2021.

What they're saying:

It's not just a decrease in overdose deaths, but an over 63% drop in overdoses since 2021, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department. They attribute this to their partnerships with non-profits and a new approach to addressing the problem.

Back in 2020, officials stated they had 130 overdoses with 30 deaths.

They started a quick response team, which means that when they respond to situations involving overdoses or drugs, it's not just about making arrests. Instead, they offer peer-to-peer outreach and various resources to combat addiction.

According to the chief, this approach is paying off.

"The old ways of just arresting someone and getting them in the system and they get out and still have the addiction problem, we didn’t give them any solutions and then they’re back involved when they’re out," said Chief Andy Satterfield. "This is a whole new approach that’s an innovative approach to actually address the core of the problem. Which is the addiction issue."

By the numbers:

They are also seeing a 53% success rate with their Redirect Program. The program offers individuals who get in trouble with drugs or opioids the option to join, and half of the participants are seeing success. Many factors are contributing to the reduction in these numbers.

At the police station, you can walk right in and grab a box of Narcan.

Before the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get, but now it's more accessible. They're also working on cracking down on the sellers, the bad guys.