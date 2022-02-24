Winter Weather Advisory: 2-3 inches of snow coming for Friday

Note: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

Hello gang, for the rest of Thursday night - periods of light snow developing with 2 to 3 inches overnight and a low near 20.

Friday: The snow ends early, it will be cloudy, brisk and cold with a high 28

Saturday: Sun and clouds and a high of 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries, high of 37.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 33.

Tuesday (March 1st): Mostly cloudy with a high near 40.

ENJOY,

-Luterman

