Overturned semi carrying milk closes M-14

Michigan State police are advising motorists to avoid the area of eastbound M-14 after Gotfredson due to an overturned semi that closed the highway Saturday.

The semi-truck which was carrying milk overturned on eastbound M-14 after Noon Saturday. it is unclear if weather played a part in the driver losing control.

(MDOT)

Eastbound M-14 after Gotfredson will be closed an undetermined amount of time due to cleanup of the milk.

No reports of injuries or other vehicles were damaged according to MSP.