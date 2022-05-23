Owner confronts attempted vehicle thief at Farmington Hills gas station; suspect flees

article

Police are looking for a suspect who tried to steal a vehicle from a Farmington Hills gas station Friday afternoon.

The suspect was getting into the pickup truck at the Shell Gas Station on Grand River Avenue near Haggerty Road around 1:20 p.m. when the vehicle owner confronted him. The vehicle had been left running, police said.

The suspect fled on foot, and was last seen in the area of I-275 and Grand River Avenue.

He is described as white with possible neck tattoos and possibly a tattoo on his left hand. He may have an altered eye color, police said. He was wearing a black face mask and a black sweatshirt with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 248-871-2610.