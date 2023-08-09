Owner of Michigan meat processor fined for employing minor who lost hand in grinder

The owner of a Michigan meat processor has been sentenced for employing a minor at his Ionia-based facility after the teen was forced to have their hand amputated after it was pulled into a grinder.

Darin Wilbur, 55, was ordered to pay $1,143 in fines after pleading guilty to employing a minor in a dangerous profession.

The minor was 17 years old in 2019 when they were working at US Guys Processing in Ionia County. They were operating a meat grinder under the supervision of Wilbur when the minor's hand was pulled into the grinder.

After the injury, the Michigan Wage and Hour Division received a referral, later investigating and determining the minor was illegally employed. In addition to employing a minor for hazardous work, Wilbur didn't make sure the minor had obtained a work permit, which is required for employing individuals under the age of 18.

"Our labor laws were written to protect children from dangerous workplaces; however, they lack the teeth needed to properly hold bad employers accountable for violations," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "This case highlights the need to strengthen these protections, as well as the consequences for violations, and I look forward to working with the legislature on this critical work to protect the state’s youth."