Owner of vehicle, bar that served driver may be sued in violent Macomb County crash

New details are coming out of a wild crash in Macomb County where a suspected drunk driver struck a home, throwing a 9-year-old girl from her bedroom early in the morning.

The child is recovering after suffering injuries to her spine, sternum, and ribs. She told FOX 2 last week that even a day later, she was feeling better.

The family's attorney said that three people are now the target of a lawsuit.

There could be as many as three people named in a future lawsuit stemming from a scary crash in the city of Center Line. Twenty-year-old Caris Adell Wade drove her car into the home of Laila Breitshtrus on Oct. 13, throwing the 9-year-old from her bed into her yard.

She has already been criminally charged with reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in serious impairment or death. Once a toxicology report comes back, her charges could be elevated if blood work shows she was intoxicated.

However, attorney David Femminineo says the owner of the vehicle that Wade was driving and potentially the bar that served her could also be named in the family's lawsuit.

Laila Breitshtrus speaks from her home in Center Line after a car slammed into her bedroom.

"Not only would the driver who caused the accident be responsible, but also the owner would be vicariously liable for the negligent acts of the person that allowed her to drive," said attorney David Femminineo.

"We’re being told that she refused all tests so they had to do the blood. And so, since they had to do the blood test it takes time. We're being told by the detective as late as this morning that the blood test should be available this week or next week."

Breitshtrus previously spoke from a hospital bed, where she had cuts on her face and a good spirit considering the ordeal she had been through. Now, speaking from her home, she still has a lot of physical therapy on the way — but remains thankful for those helped her.

"I sleep crawled up in a ball kind of and on my side like this," she said, laying on her couch. "I remember everyone checking on me, making sure I was okay. And then all talking about getting an ambulance here and then the police officer came, it was all really scary."

The Detroit woman charged in the crash had previously fled the scene before her arrest.

She is facing two charges and may be arraigned on more if a pending toxicology report reveals she was under the influence during the crash. According to prosecutors, she fled the scene after crashing into the residence before her eventual arrest.

Appearing in court Tuesday, she was given a $200,000 cash surety bond after being arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Wade "willfully, wantonly, and recklessly" drove her vehicle Monday morning when she crashed into a residence in Center Line, prosecutors said in a press release. Police suspect she may have been drunk at the time.

Her appearance before Judge Michael Chupa in the 37th District Court happened Tuesday morning. She must wear a GPS tether if she makes bond.

