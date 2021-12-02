Oxford counseling center collects notes, emails of love for families of victims

Inside Willows Edge Counseling and Healing Arts Center in downtown Oxford, these counselors are putting their broken hearts aside to support their neighbors after Tuesday's tragedy.

"We’re here we’re here to help and we’re not going anywhere," said owner Karen Smigelski

Investigators say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire inside Oxford High School— killing Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Seven other victims are still recovering from gunshot wounds.

"Right now (there is) a lot of shock and disbelief, confusion, feeling lost, obviously terrible grief," Smigelski said.

She said she wants the victims of the mass shooting and their families to know the community is standing beside them.

On Thursday her staff cut out paper hearts for folks to write a kind message, and they are also collecting encouraging emails.

"It helps so people are not feeling helpless and hopeless, which is a terrible feeling," she said."People want to feel like they can make a difference."

Soon the counselors, including Kayla Thrushman, will compile all the notes into a piece of art for each family.

"I think people just need to feel loved and supported more than anything right now, and I hope that this offer some sort of healing," she said.

Willows Edge is also offering free grief counseling.

You can stop into Willows Edge Friday at 2B S. Washington St. Oxford, or email it at WEloveOxfordMI@gmail.com