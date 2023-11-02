Oxford High School shooting investigative team to discuss report at public meetings Thursday

Parents will get the chance to ask the team that investigated the Oxford High School shooting questions during meetings Thursday.

Guidepost Solutions released a nearly 600-page investigative report into the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting earlier this week. That report says that the shooting could have been prevented and found fault in school staff from the top down.

Read the report here.

Issues included not implementing and following a threat assessment policy that should have flagged the teen shooter as a potential threat.

"In certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the district, from the board to the Superintendent and his cabinet, to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment," the report said.

Meetings to discuss the report Thursday will be held at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. at Oxford Township Hall.

Those with questions are encouraged to submit them to oxford@guidepostsolutions.com in advance.