Oxford parent reacts to Jennifer Crumbley's verdict: 'I feel sadly elated'

Many are reacting to Jennifer Crumbley's verdict after she was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter by a jury on Tuesday. One Oxford High School parent said she feels "sadly elated."

"It’s awful that we had to get to this point," said Emily Busch. "But as a mom, I think we need to do a better job of being responsible for our kids and this definitely is showing that she’s responsible."

Busch’s son was a freshman at Oxford High School when the mass shooting took place on Nov. 30, 2021. Busch has been watching Jennifer Crumbley’s trial on pins and needles, she said.

"Just from the reactions that I’ve seen from a lot of the moms in the community, I do think that this has been long awaited," Busch said. "Sadly, again, I think it’s going to be a feeling of elation and gratification because she’s been found guilty."

Jennifer’s husband, James Crumbley will stand trial next. His trial is set to begin Tuesday, March 4, 2024.

Busch thinks Jennifer's guilty verdict could be a sign of things to come.

"We all know the shooter gave his father money to purchase the gun. So ultimately, if the mother is found guilty, I think that we’re on a track to see the father will also be held guilty," Busch said. "In a world where we have people buying their kids guns instead of getting them mental health care, I think this is a sign to wake up.

Busch is hoping that wake-up call will be felt across the country, as this case is the first of its kind. Busch, who is running for Congress, believes more gun laws are needed to prevent future tragedies.

"I do believe that we need more (gun laws) federally," Busch said. "As a mom first, running for Congress, I believe getting to Washington D.C. to push the gun lobby and to push on legislators – to be a legislator for federal gun safety legislation – is critical."

