Oxford Schools taps new interim superintendent

article

The Oxford School District announced an interim superintendent that was approved by the Board of Education.

Dr. Vickie Markavitch was the superintendent for Oakland County for 11 years, then worked as a consultant for five years in education, according to a release from the district.

Previous superintendent Ken Weaver submitted his letter of resignation last month and was placed on medical leave through next year. Weaver's letter spoke of the toll on his health the aftermath of the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 of 2021 had on him.

Killed in the shooting were students Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14. Seven others including a teacher were shot and wounded in the attack.

Prior to Oakland County, she was the superintendent for Penn-Harris-Madison in Indiana, Niles Township High School District outside of Chicago, IL, and Skokie School District in Illinois.

"Dr. Markavitch has enjoyed a rich educational career that also included positions as principal, executive director of secondary instruction and special programs, special education teacher, learning disabilities consultant and reading coordinator," the district said in a release."She also worked as the educational consultant to Pontiac Public Schools during their state agreements for financial and academic recovery."

Dr. Markavitch received a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Michigan State University, her M.A. in Special Education from Western Michigan University, and her B.A. in Elementary/Secondary Special Education from Michigan State University.

