Oxford students walk out, protesting district 2 years after school shooting

Oxford High School students walked out of their classes Tuesday morning, expressing their continued frustration over the lack of action nearly two years after the fatal mass shooting.

"We’re done being silenced. Enough is enough," said Giselle Gillim, surrounded by her classmates. "We are fighting back and asking for justice and healing for the students of Oxford."

Gillim was a freshman at Oxford High School when a fellow student shot and killed four teenagers and injured seven other victims, including a teacher, on Nov. 30, 2021.

The walk-out was followed by the "We Will Be Heard" rally. Students demanded that the individuals named responsible for the shooting in Guidepost Solutions LLC's 572-page report be held accountable.

The report revealed poor threat assessment and failure to report identified threats to the principal. On the day of the shooting, no one monitored the whereabouts and surroundings of the shooter.

As a result, blame was placed on everyone in the district, from the top down.

"It’s disgusting to see these people responsible for the death of my friends –bleeding out in our hallways– that we have to stand in this community and know that they're walking freely, working with troubled children in the district," Gillim said.

Stating that their trauma has been overlooked, Oxford students emphasized they are also in need of better mental-health resources and a proper memorial in honor of the victims – Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

"It is beyond me why any person would have what it takes to look in the eyes of hurting, suffering students asking for what they need to heal, and deny them," Gillim continued.

FOX 2 reached out to the superintendent’s office regarding the rally but did not receive comment.

During school board meetings, Gillim feels her voice is falling on deaf ears, she said.

"Absolutely zero response. Me and Morgan stood up in the middle of the meeting and said ‘look at our faces, hear our stories and walk out those doors,’" Gillim said. "The exit is right there, leave, resign, do what's best for the students."

Students are asking the community to support them at the next Oxford School Board meeting on November 28.

