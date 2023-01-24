Packard Plant demolition continues Tuesday

Phase two of Detroit's planned demolition of the abandoned Packard Plant begins Tuesday.

The city will be joined by its demolition director and representatives of District 5 to announce the second portion of demolition of the notorious plant. It's expected to cost $1.2 million.

Detroit secured plans to take apart the Packard Plant last year after its previous owner had accrued more than $1.5 million in unpaid taxes and blight tickets. So far the city has already removed a portion of the plant that was most at risk of falling apart.

The second round of demolition will be announced at 9:30 a.m.