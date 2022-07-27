Detroit City Council approves $1.68M contract to demolish portion of Packard Plant

Detroit's old Packard Plant's days look to be numbered after the city council approved a nearly-$1.7 million contract to demolish the blighted structure.

By a 9-0 vote, Detroit City Council members gave the green light for a firm to level a portion of the 40-acre site on the city's east side. The $1.685 million contract is being funded with money from the federal government that was approved in the American Rescue Plan Act.

The previous owner of the plant, Fernando Palazuelo, had promised to revitalize the site with business amenities. But years of abandonment and a lack of progress led the city to suing the owner. Palazuelo never appeared for his court date.

A judge ordered the plant demolished on April 6 and ordered Palazuelo, a real estate developer out of Peru, to pay for both the site's deconstruction and removal of debris. According to the order at the time, if the businessman failed to meet timelines set by the judge, the city would be allowed to move in.

READ NEXT: Detroit City Council approves Hudson's site $60 million tax break

It was last purchased by Palazuelo's company back in 2013.

The old Packard Plant in Detroit

Homrich Wrecking Inc. was awarded the contract to demolish the structure.