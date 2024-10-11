Pair of building fires on same block of Cadillac Blvd have residents on edge

Two buildings go up in flames in Detroit on the same block. The fires have the neighborhood residents on edge

"It seems very out of character," said Mina James Gist. "There’s a lot of activity. Cadillac is a thoroughfare, it’s also concerning that somebody was able to do this so quietly and quickly."

The Detroit Fire Department was at work Friday morning, putting out a fire on Cadillac Blvd.

The small fire began from a larger fire Thursday night.

"It does seem a little uneasy. last night just being like this, this could kind of happen anywhere," said Patrick Shrock, neighbor.

Neighbors on that block near Kercheval say what makes the situation strange is this is the second fire on their street this week.

"It feels very suspicious and that’s what we’re concerned about," Gist said. "This neighborhood seems to be pretty safe. We know almost all of our neighbors in these you know few blocks. So, we don’t know what’s going on."

Detroit Fire says the flames are out, but they're looking into how this happened and who is responsible.

The church next door almost caught fire too.

"Actually what had happened was, a small bit of it got in the back over here but they caught that in time," said Will Hudson, a neighbor. "We boarded that back up so that we can continue to keep working on it and everything."

Hudson says they have been rehabbing Emmanuel House of Prayer for some time - and they'll continue to do so. He says he is just grateful it didn't turn out worse.

"Thank God that it wasn’t. you know - we give God that glory that it didn’t, didn’t affect the church like that," he said. "So, that’s a good thing. And I hope they catch who did it."

FOX 2 reached out to the Detroit Fire Department and they said there are no new updates at this time.



