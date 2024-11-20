Panda One provides critical care for the most vulnerable of babies

Panda One is a highly-trained team of nurses and emergency medical technicians taking care of the most vulnerable babies.

"We can essentially provide any sort of critical care in the back of this ambulance," said Sally Piwko.

Piwko is the manager of the Pediatric Intensive Care Transport Team for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. She also overseas the Panda One Transport Team.

"This is our neonatal incubator - where all of our neonatal patients go into," she said. "We transport them up to as small as 500 grams - which is a half a pound."

Children's Hospital has been transporting these tiny patients for almost 40 years. Panda One transports more than 1,000 babies and children across Southeast Michigan every year.

They are now partnering with Corewell Health to transport their babies to the appropriate hospitals as well.

"At the Detroit Medical Center - our catchphrase is - 'Better Together' and that means a lot, particularly in pediatrics," said Archie Drake, CEO of Children's Hospital. "Because we have to work together to take care of the littlest patients in our region."

And Corewell says the collaboration, which began on September 1st - is already a success.

"Our nurses have noted that Panda One's expertise allows us to transport the tiniest, sickest children swiftly - ensuring they reach the most advanced care possible," said Dr. Matthew Denenberg, pediatric chief, Corewell Health Children's.



