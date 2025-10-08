Pants-less intruder rubs feces on furniture while prowling Michigan home for 4+ hours

The Brief A suspect was highly intoxicated when he broke into a Michigan home and spent more than four hours inside before a resident woke up and caught him. The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said the man defecated in a trashcan and smeared his feces on furniture during that time. When confronted by the resident, he ran away.



A home intruder who police say was highly intoxicated allegedly smeared his feces on furniture, and prowled a Michigan house for hours before the resident woke up and discovered him.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, the 41-year-old suspect had been inside the Denton Township home for more than four hours when he was caught around 7 a.m. Saturday. Denton Township is in northern Michigan near Houghton Lake.

The sheriff's office said the Prudenville man got into the home on Gladwin Road by breaking a screen out of a window. The suspect, who police say did not have pants on, defecated in a trashcan and rubbed the mess on furniture. It is unclear what else he was up to for the hours he was in the home.

When a 33-year-old woman who lives in the home woke up and confronted him, the suspect fled but was later arrested.

The suspect has not been identified because he has not been arraigned.