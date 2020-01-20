Parc rolling out new menu in 2020

With the new year comes new food at a popular restaurant in downtown Detroit.

Parc opened in Campus Martius a few years ago, a mix of elegant and laid back. They're rolling out a new menu in 2020.

Executive chef Jordan Hoffman says the new menu items are part of his effort to redefine Detroit cuisine.

"So we want to take things that have a certain sense of place - things that are local to Detroit, things that are flavors and products and techniques that are kind of part of the culture and part of the fabric of the city and region," he says.

FOX 2's Josh Landon headed to the restaurant to check out the new items. You can watch in the video player above.