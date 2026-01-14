Parents livid after Chandler Park High School caught with gun in locker

The Brief A teen was charged Wednesday after a gun was found in his school locker. The incident happened Tuesday at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy. Parents of students at the charter school are demanding more security including metal detectors.



One day after a gun was found inside a school locker at Chandler Park Academy High School, parents are demanding changes.

The backstory:

Harper Woods police responded after school security staff found a gun in a school locker and called police Tuesday morning. Police detained a 17-year-old and transported him to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

Students contacted parents about what was happening, sparking concern - and questions.

"She was whispering 'Mom the school is on lockdown,' and I’m like 'Why?'" said parent Jasmine Braxton. "I was scared, honestly scared and the fact that my daughter called crying."

Antonio Evans has six kids at the school and could not believe what was happening.

"She said 'Dad the school is on lockdown, and I’m scared for my life,'" Evans said.

On Wednesday the student was charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

The prosecutor’s office said the teen boy received a $2,000/10% bond and his next court date is January 27th.

Now parents are calling for changes at the school.

"All schools need metal detectors now," said Evans. "If they had metal detectors I one-hundred-percent think this could have been prevented."

"If you all had metal detectors or even clear book bags, people can know what you’re bringing in the school," said Braxton.

Chandler Park Academy is a charter school and is managed by the charter collaborative at Saginaw Valley State University.

The group issued a statement which reads in part:

"Chandler Park Academy has a good safety plan in place, and they followed it in this instance."

FOX 2 also spoke to a school official who was at the high school Wednesday and he would only provide a copy of the message sent to families which informs parents that the school is working with police.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous reporting and interviews with parents of students.



