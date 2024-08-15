Parked vehicles found firebombed outside Detroit post office

Six car owners find their vehicles damaged by fire - with four completely torched on Detroit's east side. Police are investigating this as arson -- near the US Post Office at Harper and Woodhall.

"I didn’t even know I had any enemies," said Tiffany Like, who would hate me enough to want to want to do something like that? Is this a signal ?"

Randall works at the post office on Detroit’s east side and found her SUV on a flatbed tow truck and several other cars went up in flames.

The scene being investigated as a clear case of arson.

"I don’t bother anybody. I just go to work, I take care of my children and I go home," she said.

Randall says she was just going about her route delivering the mail, when she got the shocking call from her co-worker.

"He called my phone and was like, 'Your car is on fire,'" she said. "And I asked him like four or five times 'What do you mean my car is on fire?' He was like 'No, someone set your car on fire.'"

And when she saw the charred metal remains? Total disbelief.

"I started crying immediately because just to see my vehicle like that you know?" she said. "And then my two youngest - their car seats were in the back. Like nothing was in there. Everything was gone."

FOX 2: "Does it scare you?"

"Yeah of course. The first thing I did was remove my kids from, you know, home," she said. "They were with their grandma and I’m like you know, take them. Get away, beause I didn’t know. If somebody would do that to my car, I don’t know if they’re going to do that to my house."

Her co-worker Corey’s car was also hit, but spared the brunt of the damage.

"My car was in front of hers, there was a car in back of her, and there were three other cars on the side," he said. "Like one close to her front bumper, right on the side and another one on the back bumper. Four of them got totaled and only two kind of survived."

Investigators are not saying a whole lot about the car fires yet as they work the case.

"I’m just waiting. Hopefully they can give me some answers," Randall said. "I don’t have any answers."