Everything to know for Beyoncé Renaissance Tour in Detroit

Grab your metallic clothing and cowboy hats because tonight at Ford Field Beyoncé is in town on her Renaissance Tour. Ford Field Doors open at 5:30pm

With such a big show coming to down, parking could be very limited. However, we have you covered and have created a list of places that are easily accessible to both stadiums.

Also, it is important to make sure to use the FOX 2 Weather Authority app. So you can stay up to date on the latest weather information regarding the impending weather storm coming to the Detroit metro area.

Ford Field Parking

Ford Field Offers parking for lots 4,5,6, and their deck. All lots are directly next to the stadium. This parking is strictly first come first serve.

Other variable parking locations include the McLaren Garage and the 850 Witherell Lot which are adjacent to Comerica Park.

If you prefer to safely secure yourself a parking spot use the parking app Parkwhiz. The app is the official parking app for the Detroit Lions and the spots about a few blocks away from Ford Field. The parking spots are roughly $100 per vehicle. Click here to learn more.

If you do not mind walking, parking on Michigan Avenue is around 5 dollars.

Just a reminder you can only bring clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12 into Ford Field. And small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand. Prohibited items include backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, and seat cushions.

If you have more questions about other items are allowed into Ford Field check out this link that provides the official list.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance" world tour at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)



