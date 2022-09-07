Parking lot sex assault reported at Oakland University

article

Oakland University police are investigating a sexual assault reported to have taken place in a campus parking lot between 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, and 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2022.

The victim said they met the suspect after connecting on the Tinder mobile app. The incident took place during their first meeting in person in the P-5 parking lot, located immediately west of Oak View Hall on the north side of Main Campus.

The suspect is described as a 21-year-old male standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. The suspect was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Oakland University said that if students feel your safety is at risk, or need assistance or an escort on campus, to contact the OU Police Department at (248) 370-3331.

