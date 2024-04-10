Partial 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival lineup announced

The Detroit Jazz Festival is less than five months away. And after giving a preview on Wednesday, a portion of the 2024 lineup was announced.

Known as the world's largest free jazz festival, the event features a plethora of legacy jazz musicians and new artists who are up and coming. It is held during Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 1-5, every year, at the Hart Plaza and Campus Martius in Detroit.

Festival organizers revealed a preview of the upcoming lineup during a livestream that included live shows from the 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade and The Fellowship Band, as well as the One-World Jazz Orchestra – a collaboration between the Berklee Global Jazz Institute and Wayne State University’s Jazz Program.

The livestream gave the world a taste of what's to come.

"The preview event also served as a sneak peek for the new Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center (GCVJC) on the campus of Wayne State University," according to a news release from the Detroit Jazz Festival Media Team. "The GCVJC is scheduled to open to the public later in the Fall."

The Detroit Jazz Festival's partial listing of the 2024 lineup features:

2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade

Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones

Cameron Graves

Carmen Lundy

Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround Plus Special Guest

Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)

Christian McBride

Ghost-Note

Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

James "Blood" Ulmer Music Revelation Ensemble

Joshua Redman Group featuring Gabrielle Cavassa ‘Where Are We’ Tour

Kyle Eastwood – Eastwood Symphonic

Marquis Hill: Composers Collective

Melanie Charles

Mimi Fox Organ Trio

Monty Alexander D-Day

Nate Smith

Pablo Ziegler Quintet Featuring Roberta Gambarini

The Bad Plus

The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf - Joe Locke – Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu

TRANSLINEAR LIGHT The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger

Zig Zag Power Trio: Vernon Reid – Melvin Gibbs – Will Calhoun

"This year’s lineup reflects a very dynamic and eclectic combination of next generation and legacy jazz musicians who reflect the diverse tapestry of jazz and its evolutions," said President and Artistic Director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, Chris Collins, in the release. "We look forward to their energy and craftsmanship on our stages and seeing our faithful jazz fans in downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend."

For more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org.