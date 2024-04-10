Partial 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival lineup announced
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Jazz Festival is less than five months away. And after giving a preview on Wednesday, a portion of the 2024 lineup was announced.
Known as the world's largest free jazz festival, the event features a plethora of legacy jazz musicians and new artists who are up and coming. It is held during Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 1-5, every year, at the Hart Plaza and Campus Martius in Detroit.
Festival organizers revealed a preview of the upcoming lineup during a livestream that included live shows from the 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade and The Fellowship Band, as well as the One-World Jazz Orchestra – a collaboration between the Berklee Global Jazz Institute and Wayne State University’s Jazz Program.
The livestream gave the world a taste of what's to come.
"The preview event also served as a sneak peek for the new Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center (GCVJC) on the campus of Wayne State University," according to a news release from the Detroit Jazz Festival Media Team. "The GCVJC is scheduled to open to the public later in the Fall."
The Detroit Jazz Festival's partial listing of the 2024 lineup features:
- 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade
- Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones
- Cameron Graves
- Carmen Lundy
- Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround Plus Special Guest
- Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)
- Christian McBride
- Ghost-Note
- Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet
- James "Blood" Ulmer Music Revelation Ensemble
- Joshua Redman Group featuring Gabrielle Cavassa ‘Where Are We’ Tour
- Kyle Eastwood – Eastwood Symphonic
- Marquis Hill: Composers Collective
- Melanie Charles
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio
- Monty Alexander D-Day
- Nate Smith
- Pablo Ziegler Quintet Featuring Roberta Gambarini
- The Bad Plus
- The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf - Joe Locke – Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu
- TRANSLINEAR LIGHT The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger
- Zig Zag Power Trio: Vernon Reid – Melvin Gibbs – Will Calhoun
"This year’s lineup reflects a very dynamic and eclectic combination of next generation and legacy jazz musicians who reflect the diverse tapestry of jazz and its evolutions," said President and Artistic Director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, Chris Collins, in the release. "We look forward to their energy and craftsmanship on our stages and seeing our faithful jazz fans in downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend."
For more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org.