Students who partake in Henry Ford College's new nursing program will have a guaranteed spot at Corewell Health upon completion.

Henry Ford College (HFC) and Corewell Health have joined forces to address the ongoing nursing shortage through a partnership that ensures hands-on training and employment opportunities at Corewell.

"There’s not enough of the people doing this job," said HFC President Russell Kavalhuna during a press conference on Monday. "Corewell Health is saying to them ‘We are ready to invest in you.’"

The partnership will also provide students with over $9,000 throughout the curriculum, while learning from Corewell Health nurses in Dearborn.

Once students complete the program, "Corewell is going to welcome you with open arms," Kavalhuna said.

"This partnership will help fulfill the need for skilled nurses in the state of Michigan, who will provide exceptional care to our patients in communities for decades to come while expanding the pipeline of nurses throughout areas such as Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne," added Chief Nursing Executive at Corewell Health, Kelli Sadler.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the HFC and Corewell Health partnership is a game changer for those pursuing a career in nursing.

"My sister… is interviewing to be a nurse at Corewell Dearborn these next two weeks," Hammoud said. "But that’s a great point right there – my sister has to interview because she didn’t graduate through such a program."

State officials hope this partnership will inspire other industries to do the same.

"I frankly think that every company in Michigan can make a commitment like this," said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. "We’re all in for one another and all in for our collective and shared success."

Students also hope it will encourage more people to become nurses.

"If you have a heart for people, and you’re not afraid of a little bit of blood, please consider nursing," said Sarah Awad, a nursing student at HFC.