Be one of the first people to see inside the newly renovated Michigan Central Station next month.

An opening celebration ie being held on the evening of June 6. Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will include a free concert featuring Detroit performers, though the lineup hasn't been revealed.

Then, the next 10 days will include public tours of the historic train depot. Attendees will be able to tour the main floor of the building that underwent a massive facelift after being vacant for decades.

Free tickets for the concert and tour are both available starting at noon May 21. Reserve your spot here.

Ford Motor Co. purchased Michigan Central in 2018 and began an overhaul of the building that had been gutted by vandals and severely damaged by the elements after it closed in 1988.

MCS served as a hub for train travel from 1913 until it closed. The renovation process included cleaning up the mess from the three decades the building was empty, as well as restoring the building to reflect what it looked like when it was a bustling train depot. This included using old photos and 3D printing to create what couldn't be salvaged.

Michigan Central's future won't include trains, but it will still be transportation focused; the building will house Ford's autonomous vehicle teams, while the main area will be open to the public.