A Red Lobster in Michigan is shutting down and auctioning off everything inside, no signs of an alligator at Kent Lake after a report was made, and Livingston County approved a red flag gun law after previously vowing not to: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Red Lobster in Michigan shutting down and everything inside is up for bidding Michigan is losing one of its Red Lobster locations amid reports the seafood chain could be nearing bankruptcy. The Red Lobster location in Fort Gratiot Township in St. Clair County, is shutting down. The closure means the business will be liquidating its assets and auctioning off everything inside.

2. No signs of alligator at Kensington Metropark, Kent Lake remains open On Thursday, concerns of a wild animal that's not native to Michigan popped up at Kensington Metropark popped up when an alligator was reported at Kent Lake. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching the lake for the alligator with drones, ATVs, boats, and a helicopter to try to locate the wild animal. The Oakland County Sheriff Department, Oakland County Animal Control, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Detroit Zoological Society were all on hand for the search.

Courtesy: Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

3. Livingston County sheriff enforces 'red flag' gun law despite vowing not to Despite previously vowing not to enforce Michigan's recently approved "red flag" gun law, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy was one of the first in the state to use it. This comes after the sheriff previously called the law unconstitutional. The "red flag" law allows for a person’s guns to be taken away if a court or law enforcement agency thinks they are a threat to themselves or others.

4. Detroit home raided by Oakland County sheriff's officers, SWAT unit A series of search warrants were executed in metro Detroit on Wednesday morning with tactical units and the Oakland County Sheriff spotted at one home in Detroit around 7 a.m. Law enforcement wouldn't confirm much, only that it was a multi-jurisdictional operation that was coordinated by the Michigan Attorney General.

5. Groundbreaking at former Northville Downs celebrates redevelopment plan The former location for Northville Downs is being redeveloped, and Monday's groundbreaking was the first step. A program was held this morning lauding a new mixed-use project taking place on the 48 acres of land where Michigan's last horse racing track closed after 80 years.

"This groundbreaking is a result of tremendous private-public partnerships that have come together in support of the development," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan).

6. Five seriously injured in downtown Rochester explosion, including three children At least seven people were injured in an explosion in downtown Rochester Saturday evening, that happened outside of 423 Main Bar Grill & Rooftop. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said there were five patients transported with injuries, including three children. Two others were treated at the scene and released.

7. Residents weigh in: Should Berkley Days be canceled due to repeated fights? Nearly a century-old tradition, generations of families have made unforgettable memories at Berkley Days festival. However, for two years in a row, the event has turned violent. Large-scale fights among juveniles prompted authorities to shut down festivities early two weeks ago – similar to 2023.

8. Wrong-way driver detection coming to 3 Metro Detroit freeways -- How it works New technology is coming to several Metro Detroit freeways in an attempt to stop wrong-way drivers. Wrong-way driving detection systems are being installed on eight freeway entrance ramps in Wayne and Oakland counties.

9. Shelby Township police searching for 2 men who dined and dashed Two men left a restaurant in Shelby Township without paying their bill, according to police. The Shelby Township Police Department took to Facebook to share photos of the suspects, asking the public for help in identifying and/or locating them.

10. Driver fleeing police stop crashes at high speed on Outer Drive, flipping 10 times A driver is dead after a violent crash on Outer Drive in Warren on Wednesday in which the Malibu sedan flipped between 10 and 12 times on a median. The suspect was fleeing from a traffic stop by police when he got to speeds over 100 miles per hour. After police say the pursuit was called off, the driver lost control hitting a light pole and crashed.