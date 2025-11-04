Pasta recall: 1 death reported in Michigan linked to nationwide listeria outbreak

article

The Brief A listeria outbreak tied to pasta products has killed one person in Michigan. So far, six people have died nationwide, and 27 illnesses have been reported. The pasta was supplied by Nate's Fine Foods and sold at grocery store chains around the country, such as Kroger and Trader Joe's.



One person from Michigan has died and at least two others have gotten ill after eating pasta that is part of a nationwide recall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the most recent update, which was shared last week, six people have died after eating pasta that was potentially contaminated with listeria. These people were from Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

Some impacted products are now past their expiration dates, while others are unexpired.

Pasta recall list

The recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals were supplied by Nate's Fine Foods and sold at grocery store chains around the country, including Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart.

Where people have been sickened

So far, 27 people have gotten sick from the pasta, according to the CDC. This number may not include recent illnesses since it can take three to four weeks to determine if someone was sickened as part of an outbreak.

Two illnesses have been reported in Michigan.

Other states reporting illnesses include California, Hawaii, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Listeria symptoms

Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women and people who are 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

For women who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.

For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.

Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.

Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

What you can do:

If you have any of the recalled products, do not eat them.

Other tips for protecting yourself:

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system:

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the affected foods:

