Pasta recall: 1 death reported in Michigan linked to nationwide listeria outbreak
(FOX 2) - One person from Michigan has died and at least two others have gotten ill after eating pasta that is part of a nationwide recall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the most recent update, which was shared last week, six people have died after eating pasta that was potentially contaminated with listeria. These people were from Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.
Some impacted products are now past their expiration dates, while others are unexpired.
Pasta recall list
The recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals were supplied by Nate's Fine Foods and sold at grocery store chains around the country, including Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad - product use by dates 10/10/25 - 10/29/25 (Sprouts Farmers Market recall)
- Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad – expiration dates 9/30/25 through 10/7/25 (Giant Eagle recall)
- Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads – sold on AUG 29 2025 thru OCT 2 2025 (Kroger recall)
- Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz – best if used by dates of 3/12/2027, 3/13/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/21/2027 (Demers Food Group Recall)
- Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with "best if used by" dates of 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025, 9/28/2025, 10/01/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/05/2025, 10/08/2025, or 10/10/2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)
- Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads – sell thru dates from SEP 8 2025 to OCT 4 25 (Albertsons recall)
- Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. – best if used by dates of SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)
- Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8-oz – best-by date of June 27, 2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)
- Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz – best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)
Where people have been sickened
So far, 27 people have gotten sick from the pasta, according to the CDC. This number may not include recent illnesses since it can take three to four weeks to determine if someone was sickened as part of an outbreak.
Two illnesses have been reported in Michigan.
Other states reporting illnesses include California, Hawaii, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
Listeria symptoms
Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women and people who are 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.
For women who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.
For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.
Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.
Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.
What you can do:
If you have any of the recalled products, do not eat them.
Other tips for protecting yourself:
Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
If you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system:
- Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the affected foods:
- Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
- Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.
